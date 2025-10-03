Elon Musk declared that Netflix’s peddling of transgender propaganda to children through a number of animated shows is not free speech.

First, Musk charged, “Netflix is grooming our children” in reaction to a clip from Netflix’s Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City that promotes transgender drag queens.

He then shared, “Netflix is deliberately choosing to pay people to create sexualized content for children. Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this.”

Musk is right. These programs are not free speech. Building on the thought of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas, Dr. Edward Feser provides a succinct definition of free speech, “The right to freedom of speech is, more precisely, the right to speak the truth and to uphold the good. This clearly entails some limits on the right to free speech. There can be no right under natural law to speak lies or to promote evil, since that would be directly contrary to the end for which the right to free speech exists.”

Transgenderism is the opposite of the truth. It is a lie. Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington explained to Catholic World Report, “Once you deny the truth and what is real, it will lead to extremes of all kinds. There is no limit to the error that flows from gender ideology.”

He explained, “If we deny there is a God who created us in a moment of time as His beloved child, when we do not accept who we are and how God created us as male or female, we reject all that flows from that, and all that God teaches. Error cannot bring peace or happiness in one’s life. Acceptance of gender ideology increases one’s struggles, and does not make things better. Do not affirm what is false. Respond in truth.”

Musk’s comments about these shows not being free speech come as part of a boycotttt of Netflix that he’s leading due to the numerous shows that are pushing this propaganda.

The list of shows includes:

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City

Strawberry Shortcake: and the Beast of Berry Bog

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

The Baby-Sitters Club

Transformers: EarthSpark

Monster High: The Movie

Gecko’s Garage

Ada Twist, Scientist

CoCoMelon Lane

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Ridley Jones

Big Mouth

Sense8

The House of Flowers

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Tales of the City

The Umbrella Academy

Disclosure

A Queen is Born

Back to 15

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Wendell & Wild

Baby Reindeer

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

Will & Harper

Emilia Perez

On top of objecting to Netflix due to its promotion of transgender propaganda, he’s also objected to the company pushing anti-white propaganda through a number of its movies such as Family Switch and Leave the World Behind.

Musk’s boycott has led to an over 5% decline in Netflix’s stock over the last five days, losing around $15 billion in value. However, the stock is still up nearly 30% year-to-date.

