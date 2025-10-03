Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
26m

The man, I believe is pushing this level of propaganda is Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix. This won’t stop until Reed Hastings is removed as executive chairman. Reed Hastings even donated to Kamala Harris, remember that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture