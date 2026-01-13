Elon Musk is already not a fan of Alex Kurtzman and Paramount’s upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy mocking the show and questioning why David Ellison did not scrap it.

Reacting to a clip of the show shared to X by Not the Bee, Musk wrote, “Turns out they banned Ozempic and LASIK in the future lol.”

After Not the Bee encouraged Musk to purchase Paramount and “put all this right,” Musk questioned, “I thought David Ellison was going to stop this bs, but that doesn’t seem to be happening”

Ellison gained control of Paramount through a merger with his Skydance Media company that officially closed in August 2025. After the merger closed, Ellison became Chairman and CEO of the Company.

In a press release after he took control of the company, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television Dana Goldberg hinted at the company’s plans for Star Trek, “Star Trek’ is absolutely a priority, and it’s a priority across the company. We’re not going to be siloed off so that there’s a conversation happening about television and another conversation” about the films.

To that point, Variety’s Pamela McClintock and Aaron Couch also reported that “Execs said that Trek would be looked at holistically rather than siloed off between different parts of the company, such as film and TV.”

They quoted Goldberg, “We’re going to make sure those conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

In November, it was announced that a new Star Trek film was in development with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley boarding the film to write, produce, and direct. Deadline’s Justin Kroll described the film as “a completely new take on the Star Trek universe and not connected to any previous or current television series, movie or prior movie development projects.”

It’s likely something similar will happen on the TV side as Alex Kurtzman, who’s been producing the TV shows, sees his contract end this year. Nevertheless, Trek Movie reports that he’s “on the hook to deliver the two seasons of Starfleet Academy and two seasons of Strange New Worlds that have been produced.”

Ellison should have done what David Zaslav did with DC by scrapping the woke Batgirl movie and getting a giant write off instead of allowing more woke propaganda to be spread.

