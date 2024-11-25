Elon Musk Reacts To Xbox's Upcoming 'Avowed' Featuring Pronouns: "Utterly Unacceptable"
Elon Musk shared his thoughts about Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG Avowed featuring pronouns describing it as “utterly unacceptable.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It was revealed that developer Obsidian Entertainme…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.