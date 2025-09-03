Elon Musk shared his theory that the mass demonization of white males in Western societies is leading them to embrace gender ideology.

Musk shared his theory on X writing, “My observation is that a major driver of white males becoming trans is the relentless propaganda portraying white men as the worst human beings.”

He added, “If those lies land, especially during vulnerable teen years, and they are given an option to be a ‘celebrated’ group, some will do it.”

It’s unclear what Musk finds objectionable about this given he has admitted numerous times he has no problem with gender ideology.

For instance in 2020, he wrote, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Earlier this year, he did admit he has a problem with kids being the target of gender ideology, but has no problems with adults embracing it and being propagandized by it.

He wrote, “I got no problem with trans adults. Just leave kids alone.”

Nevertheless, Musk is not the first to posit a theory about what leads people to embrace gender ideology. Father Dwight Longenecker shared his own theory back in 2018, “The transgender phenomenon is complex and doubtless has many sources. But in the general view, gender confusion is simply the logical outcome of a societal break with the traditional understanding not only of sexual roles but also of the meaning of the sexual act itself—and therefore the meaning of masculinity and femininity.”

He goes on to posit that this break can be traced to the spread of what he calls contraceptive culture. He explains, “s the contraceptive culture spread like a cancer through society, it contributed (along with many other factors) to the breakdown of these family units. As a generation of men and women used artificial contraception, the strength of their identity and purpose as mothers and fathers was weakened, and their self-identity as men and women was gradually, imperceptibly weakened. Bit by bit, even in good and stable families, what it meant to be a successful man or woman deteriorated from being strong fathers and mothers to being about sexual pleasure, satisfaction, and material success. This disintegration of the family, caused partially by the contraceptive mentality, also contributed to the rising confusion about gender identity.”

“If there were no mothers and fathers present, or there were multiple mothers and fathers, children naturally became confused about not only mothers and fathers but also about what it means to be male or female. If their mother was feminist, or their father homosexual, or a stepfather or stepmother was distant or abusive, the problems of clear and unambiguous sexual identities were further complicated,” he elaborated.

NEXT: Author Lee Strobel Explains Why Satan Targets Hollywood



