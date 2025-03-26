We have a LOT of articles today thanks to help from a couple of contributors. It’s been great growth in paid subscribers this week so than you for supporting us! Elon Musk taking on Ubisoft was not on my bingo card for the week but there’s a lot more!

We need your help to stay sustainable! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!