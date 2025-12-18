Emma Mackey, who is reportedly playing Jadis, the White Witch, in Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film, provided a little bit of a tease about what viewers can expect.

While promoting her film, Ella McCay, she was asked by ET, “We’re all really awaiting your transition into the White Witch for Narnia. What can you tease about that transformation?”

Mackey replied, “What do you think? Nada. But I’m very excited. I’m very happy. I mean beyond happy to be working with Greta again and to be telling this story. It’s very exciting.”

When asked what might surprise fans the most about the movie, she answered, “I think people are in for a treat and I think it’s going to be wonderful. We’re in it right now so I can’t say anything about it, but it’s a dream come true.”

Additionally, Collider’s Steven Weintraub also asked her about the film as well as J.J. Abrams’ Ghost Writer, which she stars in. “I can’t tease a thing. All I can say it’s a thrill to work with these types of people and to around those kinds of brains. Much in the same way that I got to be around this beautiful man’s (James L. Brooks) brain every day.”

“It’s very exciting,” she added. “Both very different, but mean a lot to me and so glad I got to play.”

In an interview with USA Today, she was asked, “After growing up on the Narnia books, what’s it like to now play a beloved character like the White Witch?”

“It's very meaningful, and what's even more meaningful is that Greta gets to bring her interpretation,” she added. “She's so deeply passionate about cinema, and her brain is just constantly ticking away. I like to be around those kinds of brains every day, if possible, because it's very elevating, enriching and playful, too.”

