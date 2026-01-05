Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly shared that she is suffering from “brain damage” after after fainting and face planting into a boulder in Hawaii back in May.

On her Substack at the end of May 2025, Lilly shared that she “fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder.”

Additionally, while she was being transported to the hospital she shared that she “blacked out again.”

Now, in a post to Instagram, Lilly revealed that she has “brain damage” from the incident. She wrote, “Verdict's in...I do have brain damage from my [traumatic brain incident].”

“Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies,” she added. “Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers.”

In an accompanying video, she also added, “The results came back from the scans and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the [traumatic brain incident] and possibly other factors going on.

“But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don’t look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do,” she added. “My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think this was the calmest, most restful Christmas holiday I have had maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago. So that’s a good thing.”

“Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet and that is my concussion update. Thank you all for caring,” she concldued.

