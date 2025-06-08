DC Comics has been under fire for its Pride Month virtue signaling. After releasing a special that was even attacked by the radical leftists they wanted to appeal to, fans are savaging the company on their Facebook posts, pushing the evil LGBTQ+ agenda.

While many influencers are out saying Pride Month is dead, companies have been rolling along as usual with their social justice virtue signaling. Both Marvel and DC Comics have Pride Specials out this month in comic shops, and DC Comics posted a whole slew of images to let people know they wouldn’t be backing down from their relentless cringe.

When The DC Pride Special dropped this month, the company came under fire on X where their own pandering demographic questioned them. Like much of the bad diversity writing, their Pride Month had questionable content where it almost appeared as if DC Comics was mocking pronouns rather than supporting the agenda. This has been a common pattern in recent fiction where the attempt at lying and promoting LGBTQ+ lifestyles as a good thing backfires because they can’t seem to lie that hard.

One user on X went viral when he posted with a strip saying, “There’s a story in this year’s DC Pride that is unironically just this for like 10 pages and it sucks so bad.”

Comments savaged the work as it seemed to mock the very pronoun people DC Comics intended to support, showing how stupid the pride agenda is in reality.

Now, DC has posted from their official account on Facebook, reminding their fans that Pride Month as not been abandoned by corporations in the least. They defiantly said, “And we'll just keep saying it #HappyPride” along with posting several images of their disordered characters with the message “In every universe, you belong.”

Much like the Pride Special backfired, this time, Facebook fans criticized the company in the comments for posting their insanity.

One commentor said, “This why you loseing money DC we don't care if the chcaters are gay just drop the agenda get real talent and not hacks.”

Another posted, “And yet not selling a whole lot, along with canceled titles. You may earn brownies by not being anti-gay, but you're failing as a business. Congratulations.”

A third said, “Trying to destroy the new DC universe before it even begins...”

Ever since the 2024 election, normal people have been less afraid to speak up against toxic pride posting because platforms are less likely to harass and ban users over their legitimate opinions. This has caused a lot of companies to receive pushback at using their entertainment platforms as a leftist political bludgeon.

As DC Comics noted, it’s not going to cause the companies to stop. The corporations are still filled with rabid activists who always double down given every opportunity and aren’t motivated by profit in the least. Fans voicing that this is leading them to lower sales doesn’t impact them, but only drives them to push harder, which is what we’re seeing this Pride Month, despite a narrative by some online influencers to say the agenda is over.

What do you think of DC Comics declaring they’re going to continue pushing Pride Month as hard as possible? Leave a comment and let us know.

