Actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney’s Star Wars, will reportedly not appear in Ahsoka Season 2 his comments were taken out of context.

Over the weekend a number of outlets claimed that McGregor was going to appear in Ahsoka Season 2 based off comments he made during an appearance at Fan Expo Boston 2025. As part of his comments, it was reported he said, “We begin shooting season two [Ahsoka] soon - wait, was I supposed to say that?”

However, McGregor was not talking about himself, but his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka.

As originally reported by Collider, McGregor was asked, “What is your favorite installment that you’re not a part of?”

He answered, “Well, I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed Ahsoka. I thought that was brilliantly done. It’s so funny, like, you know, she’s shooting the second season now, and I know. Is that a secret?”

After being reassured it had already been reported a second season was shooting, McGregor added, “Well, she is anyway. And so I just finished doing a play. So I’m at home with our son, who’s four, and I take him to school and everything. And then I’m, you know, bumbling around the house, and I’d fetch a FaceTime. I forget that she’s going to be green, you know. She pops up, and I’m like, 'Oh my God, oh yes.' You know, often she’s in her trailer without all the head stuff on, but she’s just green, you know. She’s a very beautiful green lady, so. I love that.”

It’s unclear when McGregor might return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was rumored a couple of months ago by Daniel Richtman that “a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development at Lucasfilm.”

However, McGregor had previously been begging fans to launch a campaign to get the show renewed. At MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, he said, “t was originally going to be a movie and, you know, I’ve often thought, ‘Well, should it have been a movie?’ But I kind of think it’s kind of great we did it that way and it’s a longer story. And hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story.”

He then added, “I just hope we can do another one. Can everyone write to Disney? I’ll give you some email addresses at the end. It’ll just say, ‘Dear Disney, let’s have another. Let’s a have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.’

