Doctor Who has been in major trouble, and an alleged insider has posted rumors of the forthcoming plot of the BBC that indicate Jody Whitaker will be making a return to Doctor Who by the end of this season for the ultimate double down in DEI solidarity, among other alleged plot leaks that will leave fans reeling.

Russell T. Davies has turned Doctor Who into a woke monstrosity since returning to the show. His first act, even as he trotted out David Tennant to try to get fans nostalgic, was to create a new character of a black transgender named “Rose” just to fling in the face of viewers that everything would be changing.

In those episodes, the Doctor was lectured about being a “male presenting Time Lord,” and perhaps the biggest insult to British culture came when Sir Isaac Newton was cast as an Indian man, despite that being historically inaccurate.

At the end of the Tennant return, Davies invented “bi-generation” to show how Ncuti Gatwa came from The Doctor. This was a clear pun trying to send a message to Doctor Who fans where he riffed on “Bi Generation” or bisexual generation.

The show became worse from there. Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of The Doctor emasculated the character with him crying nearly every episode while his companion was the one who solved problems. The most insulting to fans came in “Rogue,” where he left his companion to go make out with another man.

In this new season, Davies once again doubled down by hiring an entirely LGBTQ writing staff, including grooming activist Juno Dawson, whose book This Book Is Gay is targeted against underage kids to manipulate them to “come out” to their parents and friends.

The first episode of the show attacking white men even with the language “Planet of the Incels” made it clear where Davies stood with the old Doctor Who fanbase.

In the midst of all of this, ratings have been failing, but it seems like the content might get worse for a total double-down middle finger to fans.

Doctor Who expert Star Whovian on X posted that he has learned that fan-hated female Doctor Jody Whitaker, arguably the beginning of the woke era of Doctor Who will be coming back to the show along with several other leaks on plot details that fans won’t be happy with.

He’s shared his insider rumors, which he told Fandom Pulse he’s been sitting on before announcing to make sure the first came true before posting them fully. These plot details will be posted exclusively for the first time here.