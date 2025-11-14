Brian Niemeier is a Dragon Award winning and John W. Campbell finalist known for his Soul Cycle and Combat Frame XSeed series. Niemeier is not only an author and novelist, but also regularly comments on the happenings in pop culture and society on his Kairos Publications blog.

He spoke with Fandom Pulse about his ongoing crowdfund campaign for the latest installment in his Arkwright Cycle series, The Spectre of Empire, what his biggest criticism of modern culture is, how to solve the distribution problem in publishing, and more.

Fandom Pulse (FP): You just launched a crowdfund campaign for The Specter of Empire. Can you tell me about the book?

Brian Niemeier: The Specter of Empire is the third installment in the Arkwright Cycle, and it pushes the stakes higher than ever. The continent of Thysia is tearing itself apart under assaults from warlords, gods, demons, and pretenders. The rightful emperor has given himself over to his lust for conquest. And ancient evils are whispering from the shadows, offering power beyond mortal reckoning.



At the center of it all stands Zebrin, a newly consecrated priest who made one vow too many. His attempt to save a young convert’s enslaved mother drags him into palace intrigue, occult plots, and the designs of inhuman powers. He has to choose between conflicting duties to his patron deity and the people who depend on him. The wrong choice could doom his world.



So in short, Spectre of Empire carries forward the themes readers expect from this series: high mythic stakes, brutal conflict, and a spiritual dimension grounded in truth rather than the cynicism that dominates modern fantasy.

FP: What was your favorite scene to write in The Specter of Empire?

Brian: There’s a confrontation beneath the Grand Monastery-turned-palace where Zebrin realizes a supposed ally has set him up as a pawn in a much larger scheme. What starts as political maneuvering turns into a preternatural ambush, and he’s forced to reach beyond his limits. I enjoyed writing it because it blends the political, the mystical, and the personal in a way that perfectly expresses my intent for this series.

FP: You’ve described the Arkwright Cycle as dark fantasy that is not nihilistic. Is it difficult to create a dark fantasy that refuses nihilism?

Brian: Not at all. Darkness doesn’t require despair. In fact, the presence of darkness is allowed so we might be perfected in hope, faith, and charity. Modern writers often default to nihilism because it’s easy to tear everything down, call it mature, and move on. But genuine heroism requires a standard of good that characters must strive toward even when the walls are collapsing around them. The Arkwright Cycle is dark because evil is real, and powerful. But it’s not all-powerful.

FP: You created a roleplaying game for Combat Frame XSeed. Are there plans to do that for the Arkwright Cycle or Soul Cycle?

Brian: I actually have one. It’s been in an early alpha stage for a decade now, and I’d love to put a pro game dev to work on it. But the main obstacle is time. It’s not an IP I’d slap a generic engine onto. A proper RPG adaptation requires a system that reflects the setting’s cosmology. And those who are familiar with the Kairos Saga know that’s a tall order. But if the demand keeps growing, and our crowdfunding results strongly suggest it will, I could see a game release happening down the line.

FP: Last time we talked you mentioned you had about four more books left in the Arkwright Cycle. Is that still the case?

Brian: Yes. The Specter of Empire closes out Arkwright Season 1, which I think of as The Burned Book Arc. But Zebrin’s saga isn’t over. There are several more movements planned, building toward the point where the Arkwright Cycle connects directly to the Soul Cycle. Readers will see how this ancient age shaped the universe of Nethereal and beyond.

FP: Have you ever been approached regarding adaptations into animation or TV?

Brian: I’ve had conversations with people in indie production circles, including the animation side. Nothing I can announce publicly right now, but interest is growing. With Hollywood imploding, the future belongs to creators who can build outside legacy gatekeepers, and that includes adaptations.

FP: Have you read any good books recently that you’d recommend?

Brian: I have to recommend The Last Dungeon Crawler by Mike Simpson. Full disclosure, he’s one of my editing clients, but his trademark blend of urban fantasy and TTRPG flavor made for some of the most fun I’ve had reading in years.

FP: One of the biggest issues in publishing right now is distribution. Do you have ideas for getting books in front of more readers?