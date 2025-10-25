Chuck Dixon is The Legend. He is one of the most prolific comic book writers having done lengthy runs on Batman, Punisher, Robin, Nightwing, G.I. Joe as well as working on storied IPs such as The Simpsons, The Hobbit, and Wheel of Time. He’s also one of the creators of Batman villain Bane.

On top of his comic work, Dixon has also penned a number of novels including his Levon Cade series, which was recently adapted into a live-action film by David Ayer in A Working Man.

He spoke with Fandom Pulse about the decline of mainstream comics, James Gunn’s DCU, his Rippaverse work, and more.

Fandom Pulse (FP): What are your thoughts on Absolute Batman artist Daniel Warren Johnson depicting Batman seemingly killing an ICE agent?

Chuck Dixon: It’s appalling.

It cynically uses an iconic superhero in support of a radical political view. It’s an artist who is hot, at the moment, using up his good will to push his ideology and make some quick cash. It is a violation of everything Batman stands for. Batman stands for the rule of law and he does not kill. It’s wrong from start to finish.

And for those of you who would argue, “But this is Absolute Batman!” It’s Batman. You don’t mess with a legacy character like this. Working on maybe the most famous fictional character ever created comes with some responsibility.

FP: What happened to the comic book industry where attacking law and order as well as truth and justice is commonplace?

Chuck: It all started in the 2000s when the professional comics editors left the business and a crowd of indifferent tourists took over. They cared about the playlist on their phone more than the quality of the comics they were supposed to be overseeing. This created a vacuum and the the Left rushes in to fill any void left open to them. The way Satan exploits a human flaw or mosquitos find the tiniest rip in the tent fabric.

FP: DC Animated just announced they are doing an animated adaptation of Knightfall? Are you involved in this project at all? What are your expectations for it?

Chuck: I’m as involved as you are.

The animation people keep the original creators at arm’s length.

Frankly, I expect it to be meh. The chump change check they’ll send us should pay for some groceries.

FP: What are your thoughts on James Gunn’s DC Universe vision now that he’s released Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and Creature Commandos?

Chuck: I think it’s over for him. Superman failed no matter how you look at it. If it was a Hawkman or a Martian Manhunter movie he might have escaped the hammer that’s about to drop on him.

But he failed to even break even on a Superman movie. When you have all the good wishes that come with the world’s most famous superhero on your side and fail to make a profit it’s bad. Real bad.

The lack of renewal for Peacemaker is a sign. He will not be a part of the DCU (if there even is a DCU) after the upcoming sale of Warners.

FP: Rippaverse announced Horseman #2 about two months ago, can you tell us a little about it?

Chuck: Well, Hector’s continuing origin goes on. I left him in a bad place at the end of #1 and it’s only going to get worse. The Horseman is a continuously deconstructing plotline where you can never be sure what’s going to happen next.

And this current storyline ties into the events of the next Alphacore arc. But they can each be read as standalones.

FP: What other plans do you have in the works at Rippaverse?

Chuck: More Hector. And a new Zalen GN next year.

Rippasend will also be releasing the long-awaited 7 Deadly Sinners by me and Bob C. Hardin in the coming months.

FP: You had your Levon Cade novel adapted and brought to theaters earlier this year with David Ayer’s A Working Man, are there plans to continue adapting the rest of the novels?