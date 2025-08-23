Father Calvin Robinson is a dynamic and outspoken British cleric whose blend of traditional faith, sharp cultural commentary, and media savvy has made him a captivating figure in today's pop culture landscape.

Ordained as a deacon in the Free Church of England, he rose to prominence through his passionate advocacy for conservative Christian values, often challenging mainstream narratives on topics like identity, politics, and society with wit and conviction. As a broadcaster on GB News and a prolific voice on X, where he has a massive following, Robinson has become a go-to pundit for thought-provoking discussions that resonate with audiences seeking authenticity amid modern chaos—making him the perfect interview to unpack the intersections of faith, culture, and contemporary trends.

Father Calvin has taken the time to speak with Fandom Pulse on his thoughts on the culture and our global convictions of a necessary move toward Christ. He also has a Substack if you want more of his thoughts, which can be read here.

You’ve done amazing work for the rights for life in the culture, speaking in front of thousands and standing strong for the unborn. What made you get involved and become so passionate on the topic?

First of all, thank you. There's nothing more important. The sanctity of human life is what the scriptures are based upon. So our worship of God comes first, and then second is to love thy neighbor, and all human life is sacred. Every single human life is sacred in the eyes of God.

We all have dignity and worth, and it's our job as people, to look after them as vulnerable, and who's more vulnerable than they're voiceless, the unborn child, and it's a great, great shame of our age, that we are performing the biggest genocide in human history, that women have killed since the legalization of abortion. Women have killed more people than men have ever killed in every single war, famine, and genocide combined in recorded history. It says a lot about us in this present time.

You’ve also been involved in the culture wars for some time and received pushback from the higher-ups in the Church over being outspoken about matters that seem like every Christian should agree on. Why do you think so many in the church are afraid of “controversial” topics as framed by the left?

Again, it's our job to speak out to the world as the church, and we're not supposed to be the world.

We are supposed to be counter-cultural; we offer something otherworldly. And if we're to be a hospital for sinners, we have to speak out on what sin is. People have forgotten what sin is. It's our job. to speak out in the culture. So I've never been afraid to do that, and I find it odd that the church often is and wants to stick its head in the sand.

If the world sees it as controversial, that's usually a good thing. Not that we should try to be controversial, but the truth is controversial. Christ Himself says something similar.

You ran a video game website for a while. Do you think it’s important for Christians to take a stand in the culture and entertainment and be engaged, and how do we change that culture for Christ?

Yes, absolutely. I'm thinking about getting back into the games industry in some way, just because it's such a good culture to tap into. There are a lot of people out there who are looking for answers and looking for salvation without knowing it, and the church should be where people are, and one of those places is the gaming culture, I think it would be great to have more Christian witnesses in that area and bring people to repentance and lead them to Christ.

You were involved in the Anglican Church, but you also mention being a Catholic priest. How does that all work, and where do you stand now with the Church?

I was ordained as an Old Catholic priest, which means I have orders that are valid and recognized, even by Rome, but I'm not under the jurisdiction of Rome. I currently serve in an Anglican church, the Anglo-Catholic Church, which is all quite complicated, but the church is complicated at the moment.

We are fractured ever since, well, the Great Schism, but more so since the Protestant Reformation, unfortunately, and I pray for unity and work towards unity.

Is social justice contrary to Christ's teaching in our opinion?

No, no, not at all. The Catholic Church has done more for social justice than anyone else.

And it's just the woke who invert the meaning of social justice, who make a mess out of it.

This year, there’s been a lot of talk about “woke is dead,” though it seems the institutions are just relabeling leftist causes as “not woke” to try to pull wool over the eyes of the populace. Have you noticed this, and what can we do about staying vigilant against this disease of our culture?