Last year, the internet nearly exploded as the GamerGate 2 situation developed when Kabrutus uncovered a group called Sweet Baby Inc., which was involved in DEI consulting for major video game studios. He created a Steam list called “Sweet Baby Inc. Detected,” listing games involving the company, and from there, he sparked a viral revolution in gaming.

From there, Kabrutus followed up on his viral success by creating a website, DEI Detected, to eradicate DEI consulting from video games and shift the culture. He sat down with Fandom Pulse to give us an interview about what he’s doing with his site and more.

How did you get into gaming?

When my father gave me an SNES when I was 6 years old back in 1997, I booted up Primal Rage as the first game I’ve ever played. Good times

What are your favorite indie games? Any hidden gems we should be aware of?

I absolutely love indie games and have played many of them, but if I had to pick just a single one, I think it would be The Messenger, with Valfaris being a very close second place.

And about “hidden gems,” I think I could mention Cyber Shadow, a game I finished back in 2021, and recently started replaying it. I see very few people talking about it, which is unfair because it’s such a good game.

What do you look for in quality gameplay for new games?

It really depends on the kind of game we’re talking about here. For example, if it’s an FPS, I’d expect great level design, satisfying gunplay, and a badass protagonist facing awesome monsters/demons/aliens, heh.

If it’s an RPG, give me good turn-based combat systems that are not ashamed of being heavily inspired by the classic ones like the ATB system of classic FF games, or simply agility stat influencing how early your characters act in the battle, keep things simple.

As long as the game is more about gameplay and not narrative and cutscenes, I think it’s fine.

Your Sweet Baby Inc. Detected Steam list went mega-viral when you put it up. Did you ever expect it to get that kind of traction?