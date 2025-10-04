AI is rapidly changing the world of fiction and RPGs, and a developer of a new app LAIIR, sat down wtih Fandom Pulse to talk about the beginnings of his choose your own adventure style fantasy and science fiction app story game, where he’s building out automated adventures every day giving players choice and even the ability to play offline.

What is Laiir and how did it come about?

Laiir started as a small side project that I took on to learn about using and integrating AI. I spent a lot of time trying to come up with something I could build myself, and I really liked the idea of a daily game and trying to entertain people. I had a solitaire game book where you play as a U-boat captain in WW2. The footprint was fairly small; you needed a deck of cards and two dice to play. But there was the question of who was going to break this out to play on a plane.

So the initial idea grew from the question of how I could bring an RPG-style game along on a plane ride with only a phone and no internet. Looking into apps like AI Dungeon, I started with the question of whether I could generate a self-contained story ahead of time instead of having the user interact with a prompt.

The idea for Nairrator came from Laiir, at the moment its very much focused on this app, getting it fleshed out and building an audience. But I would like to grow that into a company that builds these kinds of innovative products with integrated AI systems. Currently, Nairrator is a single-employee company.

What RPGs do you consider to be your influences?

More from the video game side of things, but I used to play Pathfinder several years ago. The tabletop game Warhammer Inquisitor, I never played, but I ended up getting the rulebook on clearance as a kid from my local game store, and I would read that cover to cover. Fallout 3/New Vegas, Daggerfall, Skyrim, and Red Dead Redemption are the big influences from the video game side.

How is this something that’s only possible because of AI?