Nicholas Wolf has done work for Games Workshop for their Black Library in Warhammer 40,000, The Horus Heresy (30,000) and Age of Sigmar, and he’s struck out on his own in publishing to produce some incredible works of science fiction and fantasy.

He’s taken the time to sit down for an interview to talk about his work in the Warhammer 40,000 universe as well as his current projects and future as a Christian sci-fi and fantasy author, as he’s venturing into the world of self-publishing for new projects after a recent publisher folded. His The Tidestone Chronicles is an excellent work of fiction for those who love pirate stories with Dungeons & Dragons level worldbuilding.

He can be found on X here.

How did you get hooked up with Games Workshop to be able to write fiction for their Black Library?

Back in college, one of my friends, who knew I was a big Warhammer nerd, told me about an Open Submission contest that Games Workshop would occasionally run for new authors. Eagerly, and brimming with hope, I submitted my first story… and was soundly rejected with a form letter. But the next year I tried again, undaunted by failure, this time submitting multiple pitches and samples… all rejected. This continued on for seven years of Open Submissions before the Officio Editorum (aka the Black Library’s editorial staff) replied showing interest in a story. The pitch eventually went on to become Reborn, a story about a reluctant traitor Guardsman navigating the horrors of life among the Lost and the Damned. The story was well-received upon release, and the rest is history.

Would you say you’re a gamer first or a sci-fi/fantasy enthusiast first?

My earliest memories of science fiction came from the stories my Dad would read to me. His favorites were Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Chronicles of Barsoom, and they (along with Frazetta’s stunning artwork) had a majorly formative impact on me as a writer and artist. Video games would eventually play a huge role in my development as a creative, and I typically prioritize story over everything else, but those influences came later (when I was a kid all we had was the NES and Super Mario Bros!). That said, games like StarCraft, WarCraft, The Legend of Zelda, Red Alert have all had considerable impact (to say nothing of all the Warhammer 40K games along the way).

What is your experience being a Christian author working on the Warhammer 40,000 and Age Of Sigmar properties?

In my experience, the Officio Editorum is very intentional about keeping real-world politics out of their stories, which I wholeheartedly support, because it almost always tends to be tacky and hackneyed, and ultimately draws the reader away from the setting rather than pulling them into it. That said, fundamentally, all of these stories, regardless of the setting, are stories about the triumph of good over evil, and ultimately that’s the grand narrative of the Bible; God redeeming Mankind and breaking the chains of sin and death through His holy Son. That said, I’ve never felt compelled to portray characters on the side of “good” as perfect or without flaws, because that’s a part of the grand narrative of the Bible: none but Christ is without sin.

Outside of Warhammer 40,000, what has your author career looked like?

I’ve published a number of short stories and novellas through various outlets, and am currently finishing a swashbuckling adventure series known as The Tidestone Chronicles. I’m also working through the publication of a middle-grade chapter book I developed with my daughter called Tales of the Rosemary Hotel, as well as two illustrated children’s books; Ben the Brave, based on a true story about my son, and The Land of Moop.

Did being a part of a big brand intellectual property help you garner fans of your originals works?