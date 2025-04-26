Yellowflash launched his Golden Patriot graphic novel yesterday on Eric July’s Rippasend with more than 1,200 books sold to mark an incredible launch for the YouTube sensation’s first comic. He sat down with Fandom Pulse to talk about his work and more in an exclusive interview.

What is Golden Patriot and where did you draw your influences from?

My main influences are WWII superhero comics like Captain America, (the original) Captain Marvel, and The Fighting Yank, as well as Indiana Jones, Shonen Jump manga, and the Tokusatsu genre. The Mighty Golden Patriot is a comic set in an alternate WWII history. The Allies, while investigating a lead, stumble upon the Nazis. By chance, Jack Rogers discovers a relic that grants him extraordinary powers. He must escape the Nazis while learning to master his new abilities, with the goal of delivering the relic to Allied forces.

Your channel was originally mostly dedicated to criticizing the mainstream comic book industry. What made you have to speak out about what was going on there?

It was because I wanted to speak out on something I loved. Clearly, they don’t care, so I’m glad indie comics are picking up.

You’ve been working on Golden Patriot for a long time. Have there been several iterations and what is the process like?

No, the core concept stayed the same. The most change went into the action scenes and making sure those worked well.

What led you to team up with Eric July and Rippasend?

I went with Rippasend for The Mighty Golden Patriot pre-orders because it’s the perfect fit. Rippasend handles all the publishing, shipping, and campaign stuff. Me and Dillard keep full control of our IP also.

ComicsGate used to be a movement that was about people rising up and making great alternatives to the mainstream like Golden Patriot, what happened there and can we build a movement that is about comics again?