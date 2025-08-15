Why do I insist on creating my audio dramas, even though I'll never pull the same numbers as Critical Drinker? Why does a right wing artist swim against the algo, even though there's no tangible benefit? Because existing in perpetual reaction is hell.

Last year, the entire Conservative movement was subjected to The Acolyte, an awful show designed to humiliate Star Wars fans and right wingers.

And every Conservative influencer watched it. They had to, in large part because it was their paycheck. They tortured themselves effectively.

I can't imagine a worse hell than still caring about Star Wars, knowing it's in the hands of your enemies, and that they're using it to clown on you.

Yes, you can try to laugh back, but the joke’s on you. Because they get to make Star Wars and get rich and the right wing doesn't.

I possess a freedom most of critic YouTube doesn't. I don't have to talk about Star Wars. I don't even have to acknowledge its existence if I don't want to. Because I've got my own thing that the Left can't tear down. I can exist in action and not reaction.

Conservatives have to begrudgingly accept Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as a compromise. I don't. I get 100% of my vision.

They have to worry anxiously about whether Andor will be woke. I don't. I don't even have to care. My life does not revolve around any of these IPs.

The bulk of my creative energy is spent actually creating instead of making fanfics about what something something could've been.

The Right has to sift mountains of trash for the one good idea the Left has. I don't. I can cut to the interesting bit right away.

I tried the right wing culture commentary angle. It left me spiritually dead. If you put a gun to my head and forced me to write these essays--even about stuff I generally like--I would go insane in less than a year.

Left wing culture is dead. It's empty. I have nothing left to say.

Yes, my show is small. Yes, the latest episode got ~200ish views. Yes, this period of growing pains sucks because I put a lot of effort in, and I want success now.

But even now, I possess a freedom independent from the Left that few other right wing creators dream of.

As an addendum, I posted screenshots in this [article] because they represent general attitudes found in Conservatives, not because I want to personally dunk on any individual. I’m not here to start fights. This thread was only to highlight my personal take on right wing culture.

As an aside, I have a great deal of respect for Critical Drinker making his own movie, and I wish him and his fellow creators tremendous success in their next project.

