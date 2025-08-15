The board game industry has been filled with games getting canceled over perceived slights to social justice as of late, with companies bowing to pressure from mobs on BlueSky and the website Board Game Geek. Fandom Pulse discovered that these cancel mobs are not organic but are being coordinated in a Discord by bad actors trying to create the illusion of overwhelming pressure to continue their narratives.

Part of what makes social justice mobs so strong is their ability to organize and act in lockstep. On the right, most people are too busy with their own lives to follow direction and maintain a community purpose, and it’s often like herding cats to try to get everyone on the same page, as most would rather do their own “individual thing,” even if it fails, than get in on a collective success.

Where the left and the social justice outrage brigade have often succeeded is in maintaining order in spaces by having everyone follow directions and be on the same page. We saw this with the Sad Puppies and the Hugo Awards back in the mid-2010s, where they banded together to all vote “no award” rather than allow anyone outside of their social clubs to win in categories.

Similar has been going on for awards, GoFundMe grifts, and more for years as they gatekeep every entertainment industry by their sheer force of organization, giving the illusion of a grand consensus when really only a few hundred or a few thousand are dictating all of the discourse.