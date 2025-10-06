Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

"Fear of Covid-19."

Uh...

Done and gone years ago, Axis Studios. Meaning, you're grasping for any straw other than losing your USAID funding.

Noted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture