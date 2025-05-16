Jade Raymond, the founder of Haven Studios, reportedly left the company before it released its first game, Fairgame$, an anti-capitalist live-service shooter.

Raymond, who was previously a producer on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise as well as EA’s The Sims Online, founded Haven Studios back in 2021 and then sold the company to Sony a year later in 2022. The studio was working on a live-service anti-capitalist team shooter called Fairgame$.

It is unclear why Raymond departed the company, but a Sony spokesman did confirm she’s no longer there, “Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios. We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Jason Schreier at Bloomberg did report that Raymond’s departure came weeks after a playtest and “some developers at Haven were concerned about how the game was received and its progress.”

READ: Ubisoft Reveals Net Bookings Declined Over 20% For The Fiscal Year, Fourth Quarter Misses Projections By Over 50 Million Euros

Nevertheless, the Sony spokesman also noted that Sony is still “committed to supporting Haven Studios and excited to continue the journey.”

Raymond has been replaced co-studio heads Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski.

Danis previously worked on Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Driver: San Francisco, Watch Dogs, For Honor, and Fortnite. As for Sapinski, he worked with Raymond at Ubisoft and worked on Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Prince of Persia, and Rainbow Six: Siege.

What do you make of Raymond exiting the company before it releases its first game?

NEXT: Sony Suggests It Could Move PlayStation Manufacturing To United States In Response To President Trump's Tariffs