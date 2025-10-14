It seems every major fantasy has a replacement character featuring a minority or a woman, and Forgotten Realms is no different with the fan-favorite Drow character Drizzt now getting replaced by a strong, female lead in R.A. Salvatore’s latest Dungeons & Dragons novel.

R.A. Salvatore is one of the most prolific and influential authors in modern fantasy, renowned for his vivid battle scenes, world-building, and memorable characters. Born in Massachusetts in 1959, Salvatore’s big break came with the publication of The Crystal Shard in 1988, introducing readers to the now-legendary dark elf Drizzt Do’Urden.

Over his career, Salvatore has penned dozens of novels, most famously the multi-volume Legend of Drizzt series set in the Forgotten Realms, as well as The DemonWars Saga and the first Star Wars: New Jedi Order novel, Vector Prime. With over 15 million copies of his books sold in the United States alone, and more than twenty New York Times bestsellers to his name, Salvatore has left an indelible mark on the landscape of fantasy literature. His writing has earned him a devoted, international readership and frequent critical acclaim for its kinetic action and emotional resonance.​

Drizzt Do’Urden, Salvatore’s most famous creation, is a drow (dark elf) ranger who defies the sinister traditions of his people in the Underdark city of Menzoberranzan to pursue a life of integrity and heroism. Unlike typical drow, Drizzt is marked by compassion, conscience, and a longing for friendship, making him both an outsider and a symbol of hope.

While exploring the concept of taking an inherently evil being and having one buck the nature to become good seems like a tired trope in modern fiction, Drizzt was one of the first to resonate when it first came out, propelling Forgotten Realms to become one of D&D’s most popular settings.

Salvatore drew fire in 2021, claiming that Dungeons & Dragons was built upon “racist tropes” in an interview with Polygon. He actively changed dark elves so they wouldn’t have dark skin because, as he said, “I did it because it’s the right thing to do. It’s an update that was greatly needed — for things that I didn’t even know were a problem when I first wrote the books.”

He elaborated on his fixation on drawing parallels between a fantasy race of evil beings, and presumably what he undersands to be black people. “I can’t tell you how many letters I’ve gotten over the years, from people who have said, ‘Thank you for Drizzt.’” Salvatore said. “‘I finally have someone who looks like me.’ On the one hand, you have that. But on the other hand, if the drow are being portrayed as evil, that’s a trope that has to go away, be buried under the deepest pit, and never brought out again. I was unaware of that. I admit it. I was oblivious.”

“This is something I hope more younger people can understand,” the white, male Salvatore continued. “You’re seeing all this stuff and it’s obvious to you. If you grew up in the ’60s and ’70s, it wouldn’t have been obvious. Some things are obvious, but it’s the subtle things that you learn about as you continue to grow and learn. And now, finally, we’re seeing it being played out there in the correct way with people saying, ‘This is bullshit.’ And I love it, and I feel like I’m growing.”

It was never obvious, but it is an increasingly bizarre take from leftists that creaures like orcs and dark elves somehow exemplify black people. It seems to come from their own minds more than anything else. Regardless, Salvatore made the change to signal for identity politics during the pandemic, but he’s not stopping there with his new release.

Now, he’s gone one step further taking Drizzt and replacing the main character with a strong, female lead in his new book, “The Finest Edge of Twilight.”

When discussing the novel, he talks about how he’s trying to subvert the sword & sorcery genre again, saying, “The Legend of Drizzt novels, first and foremost, are about ethics. That’s what they’ve always been about… the hero isn’t the guy with the biggest sword. It’s the person with the biggest heart.”

The concept is that the character of Breezy, the daughter of Drizzt and Catti-brie has now taken up the mantle to become an adventurer. While it follows typical tropes of having to deal with a big legacy, the change to push a female character at the forefront of Forgotten Realms seems to coincide with Dugeons & Dragons consistently trying to remove any semblance of white, male culture and replace it with women and minorities.

Kyle Brink, who was a Wizards of the Coast executive producer, talked about how this was all intentional for the D&D brand in an interview about how he wanted to remove white males.

“This is not the face of the hobby anymore,” Brink said, “and I think there’s been mistakes made in years past where people assumed that D&D players were all, you know, white dudes in a basement. Which has been a faulty assumption for a lot of years and gets more and more false every day. And so in my viewpoint, guys like me can’t leave soon enough.”

And it seems to be the pattern here with this new Drizzt novel, as Salvatore frames it as exploring new territory. “Don’t get stuck just in the areas that have been super developed,” said Salvatore. “When I started in the Forgotten Realms, all that came out was the Gray box set… The beauty of the Gray box set was that you’d see Longsaddle, and it gave you one very evocative paragraph about it.”

