In a recent post to Instgram the star of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film as well as Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian & Grogu Pedro Pascal pushed the vile and destructive transgender ideology.

Pascal shared an image of a sign that states, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

Along with the image he added, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

Ironically, the transgender movement targets children in order to groom them into a destructive lifestyle and lead them to their doom. Because the simple fact is that one cannot change their sex. A male cannot become a female and vice versa.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland explains how this ideology which he calls gender identity theory operates, “This theory separates “gender” (man-ness and woman-ness and the masculine and feminine principles found in nature itself) from biological sex, rooting sexed identity in a dissociated self-perception rather than the body. In cases of a felt incongruence between gender identity and sex, this model affirms the subjective sense of gender over the objective fact of biological sex and recommends the process of ‘transitioning’ to identify as one’s chosen, rather than given, sex.”

He then outlines the four stages activists use to transition children and others, “The process of transition can take numerous forms, but the standard framework delineates four stages of ‘gender affirming care’ (GAC) for young people: social transition, puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries. Social transition includes adopting the name, pronouns, facilities use, clothing, and appearance that align with the subjective sense of gender. Puberty blockers, crosssex hormones, and surgeries are all aspects of medical transition.”

“To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender,” His Excellency continued. “However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization. Social transition is often the first step toward hormones and surgery. A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

Furthermore, a new study from the University of Texas also found that individuals suffering from gender dysphoria who are mutilated by doctors are “at significantly higher risk for depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorders than those without surgery.”

The study added, “Males with surgery showed a higher prevalence of depression” while “females exhibited similar trends, with elevated depression.”

What do you make of Pascal’s push of such a vile and destructive ideology that is doing irreparable harm to so many innocent and vulnerable people?

