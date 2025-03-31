After The Walt Disney Company’s Snow White film bombed at the box office, Fantastic Four: First Steps actor Pedro Pascal shared his support for actress Rachel Zegler by describing her as an “icon.”

In a recent post to his Instagram Stories, Pascal shared a photo of Rachel Zegler, shared her handle, and described her as #icon.

It is unclear exactly what Pascal was attempting to do with the post, but the post does come in the wake of Snow White bombing at the box office. The film only grossed $42.2 million in its opening weekend and declined 66% in its second weekend to $14.2 million. So far, the film has only grossed $66.8 million domestically and another $76.3 million internationally for a global gross of $143.1 million.

After the film bombed in its opening weekend, Disney appeared to attempt to throw Zegler under the bus with a piece in Variety written by Tatiana Siegel. That piece revealed that Snow White producer Marc Platt had multiple meetings with Zegler about her social media posts calling to “free palestine” and wishing Trump and his supporters never know peace. According to the report, Platt was able to convince Zegler to work with a “social media guru paid for by Disney to vet any posts before the film’s March 21 bow” after she trashed President Trump and his supporters.

It is highly likely that Pascal is showing his support for Zegler and her various political causes given he supports them as well.

Back in 2020 Pascal compared Donald Trump supports to Nazis.

As noted above, Zegler wished “trump supports and trump voters and trump himself never know peace.”

She also stated, “f*** donald trump.”

Pascal has also shown his support for Palestine, which Pope Francis has said was suffering from inhumane attacks. Back in December 2023 he shared a poster reading “Ceasefire Now” and included a link for his followers to donate to Doctors Without Borders.

pascalispunk A post shared by @pascalispunk

As noted above, Zegler posted “free palestine” in August 2024 after reacting to the number of views the Snow White trailer had.

Both actors also support evil gender ideology. Zegler made her support clear while canceling Pascal’s The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano. She wrote, “

She also shared a photo of a button with the words She and Her on it.

Earlier this year, Pascal made his support clear for the vile ideology sharing a sign to Instagram that reads, “A world without trans people has never existed and never well.”

Along with the picture he wrote, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

pascalispunk A post shared by @pascalispunk

Transgenderism does not exist. Man cannot become women and women cannot become men no matter how much they butcher or drug themselves.

What do you make of Pascal’s post?

