Fantasy Authors R.A. Salvatore And Tracy Hickman Have Lost Their Minds To Trump Derangement
Forgotten Realms author R.A. Salvatore joins Dragonlance co-creator Tracy Hickman in a full slate of Trump derangement on Facebook as the fantasy authors can’t seem to focus on anything other than the new administration.
In the 80s and 90s, one couldn’t walk into a bookstore fantasy section without seeing books by Tracy Hickman or R.A. Salvatore. Many bo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.