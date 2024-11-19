Fantasy Fans Mock The Cover Of Gail Simone's First Ever Prose Novel, Red Sonja: Consumed
Gail Simone released her first novel, Red Sonja: Consumed, this week through the fantasy and science fiction imprint Orbit, a subsidiary of the Hachette Book Group. However, long-time fans are mocking the cover art as a lazy job from the publisher.
The Red Sonja character was developed by Roy Thomas and Bary Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics in the 1970s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.