Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene Accused Of Sexual Assault By YouTube Musician Naomi King
BookTuber Daniel Greene has been accused of sexual assault by YouTube musician Naomi King, with a viral video by the singer detailing cease & desist letters sent from the purveyor of Fantasy News.
Daniel Greene is one of the biggest BookTubers on the YouTube platform, promoting books, and is known for his Fantasy News updates, where he promotes a lot of …
