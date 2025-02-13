Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene Responds To Naomi King Allegations: "Everything Was Consensual"
Fantasy News Booktuber Daniel Greene has responded to sexual assault allegations by Naomi King with a short video promising a lawsuit. Meanwhile, his Discord moderators are banning anyone voicing support of Greene.
Naomi King dropped a bombshell video yesterday detailing sexual assault allegations against YouTube fantasy book influencer Daniel Greene. It…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.