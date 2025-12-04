Daniel Greene is courting degenerate controversy again, apparently learning little from his incident earlier this year with YouTuber Naomi King, where he cheated on his wife on a Las Vegas trip and admitted to it. Now he’s using his fantasy books YouTube channel to promote sex toys.

Daniel Greene is one of the biggest BookTubers on the YouTube platform, promoting books, and is known for his Fantasy News updates, where he promotes a lot of mainstream fantasy, his books, and his own writing. He’s been active for several years and has over 500,000 subscribers to the channel.

In 2023, viewers noticed a pause in his uploading content around May, when he posted to his community tab, “I will be stepping away from the channel and social media due to mental health concerns. Regularly scheduled videos will be on pause. Thank you for understanding.”

This is what created the controversy surrounding his sexual promiscuity. During this time, Naomi King alleged she was sexually assaulted by the BookTube sensation and that he sent her a cease & desist. She opened a thirty-four-minute video talking about the time with “Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you’ll know who did it.”