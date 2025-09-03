Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
5h

This is disgusting. UK really is a s*** show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
2h

“Assigned at birth” … dang, all those ultrasounds were BS! Also, somebody needs to sue the hospitals for misgendering these people! Should we be trusting institutions that make such terrible mistakes? I think not! They need to pay up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture