Zoë Quinn, a feminist and gender ideology activist, recently claimed that woke Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios attempted to recruit and hire her.

Quinn, who claimed she was not a woman in a Tumblr post back in 2017, made the claim about Larian wanting to hire her as part of a thread criticizing Larian for its embrace of AI in its work processes.

Specifically, Quinn took issue with Vincke informing Bloomberg and her fellow woke activist Jason Schreier that the majority of the employees are fine with using generative AI in the workplace. Vincke said, “I think at this point everyone at the company is more or less OK with the way we’re using it.”

As for how the company is using it, Schreier revealed it uses “AI tools to explore ideas, flesh out PowerPoint presentations, develop concept art and write placeholder text.”

In reaction to this, Quinn posted, “dude you make people emigrate to work there because you don’t do remote work, they risk having to change countries if they disagree with it.”

“I know this because they tried to recruit me,” she added. “And I strongly considered it but they’re also a ‘do an unpaid writing test where you have to also make it playable’ company so that’s not something I vibe with.”

This revelation adds to the growing list of woke trash that Larian Studios promotes in its games as seen in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Gender Ideology Voice actors were brought back to record lines with they/them pronouns. They/Them pronouns are available to choose in character creation Transgender character creator customization Features a 'so-called’ trans character Nocturne

Disordered Sexuality Pansexual companions Bestiality Pornographic sex scenes Support of polyamory Promotion of LGBTQ+ agenda with numerous characters that engage in Sodomitic lifestyles



