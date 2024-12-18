'Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth' Director Asks Modding Community "Not To Create Or Install Anything Offensive Or Inappropriate"
Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, asked the PC gaming modding community “not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate” ahead of the game’s release to PC.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Square Enix announced tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.