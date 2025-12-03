Briana White, the voice actress who voices the English dub of Aerith in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, called for fans to stop tagging and sending actors smut featuring the characters they play.

In a post to X, White wrote, “Maybe let’s normalize not tagging voice actors in smut of their characters.....Some of y’all have forgotten the meaning of the word inappropriate.”

In response to one individual expressing how they felt bad for Fate’s Astolfo VA Faye Mate, White added, “It’s really a shame when VAs want to interact with the people who love the characters on social media but just a few creeps ruin it for everyone.”

Additionally, White noted that she does not seek this type of content out, and actively works to avoid it, but due to the algorithm and her association with Final Fantasy VII it is still shown to her “every single day anyway.”

Furthermore, after White was informed that Rei sought out the smut, after originally believing it was being shown to her via the algorithm similar to her own experience, she wrote, “Totally ok if she’s not bothered by it! It still stands as a larger point for everyone, and needs awareness that there are shades & levels of inappropriate-ness regardless. Where that boundary is, is not something the algo respects.”

In another post, she added, “As someone said earlier, it is a matter of consent. And it can be almost impossible to know what exactly is acceptable or not to an individual just from knowing their social media persona.”

Again, she reiterated, “And I love that for her lol I was not aware but my point still stands for everyone else. I really didn’t think my tweet would pop off like this.”

Finally, she said, “Alright alright y’all have spoken and I hear you. The vid I saw did not make this clear. Point stands, just not for Rei Ami. Cary on.”

“The way that controversy makes me sick to my stomach and I had less than zero idea what I was saying was even a little controversial,” she concluded.

White’s original point is still true and in fact she does not take it far enough. People should not be tagging voice actors with smut of their characters and they shouldn’t even being viewing it and sharing it altogether. In fact, it should be banned.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes clear:

Pornography consists in removing real or simulated sexual acts from the intimacy of the partners, in order to display them deliberately to third parties. It offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act, the intimate giving of spouses to each other. It does grave injury to the dignity of its participants (actors, vendors, the public), since each one becomes an object of base pleasure and illicit profit for others. It immerses all who are in-volved in the illusion of a fantasy world. It is a grave offense. Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials.

Karl Keating at Catholic.com also states, “I work from the premise that pornography, being thoroughly immoral, can have no civil justification. It doesn’t have a right to exist, in any form and at any level, and no one can have a right to engage in it or to profit from it. Any profits gained are illicit profits.”

“Getting rid of pornography will not endanger legitimate movies or literature,” he adds. “Good movies will not disappear if X-rated movies cease to exist. Good books will not vanish from the shelves if “adult” bookstores are eliminated. Lines can be drawn: on this side, legitimacy; on that side, illegitimacy.”

