The author of DC Comics now canceled Red Hood series, a man who pretends to be a woman and uses the name Gretchen Felker-Martin, revealed a depraved ending for the series that involves Red Hood killing the President of the United States.

In a series of posts to BlueSky, Felker-Martin boasted about getting fired by DC Comics. He wrote, “You know, whatever else there is to say about DC comics firing me, I have to say it felt deeply satisfying to tell a suit, ‘I get it, it’s important to keep the faceless mob of Nazis happy.’”

“you don’t often get to tell the rich to their faces (or over the phone) that they’re moral cowards hiding behind the vague, amoral cloak of capitalism. it rules,” he continued. “‘i think you know it’s a little more complicated than that’ no it isn’t.”

Then Felker-Martin revealed what his plans for the Red Hood series were.

He said that it “ended with Red Hood assassinating the president on live TV. The entire issue was Jason assembling a rifle while in the background an uncut far-right rally speech went on and on and on. no other dialogue. then three pages of silence as he tries to escape. Jason is cornered puts a gun to his head. cut to black. gunshot.”

“Then we’d cut to Batman and he’d look right at the reader and say ‘I think that was cool and I endorse it happening to real Nazis in reality. that’s right I know about reality. I am a comic man stuck in a comic,’” he concluded.

Felker-Martin was fired from DC Comics and the Red Hood series scrapped after he celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

DC Comics announced the series was canceled in an email to retailers telling them, “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

In a statement to the left-wing Popverse, a spokesman said, “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

