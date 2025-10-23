Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
2h

Ordinarily I'd chide you for posting 'Gretchen's' picture, but I find his picture encouraging my resolve to adhere to my weight-loss program.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
1h

Well well well. You celebrate someone's assassination and your canceled comic series was going to end with an assassination. How disgusting. I am glad this was canceled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture