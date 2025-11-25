Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

Good lord. Last I checked, Drew Harrison is the real aggressor, after she celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination, as the heartless goblin, she truly is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
15m

Drew Hairyscum meets Alyssa Morecunty. What a pairing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture