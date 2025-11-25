Drew Harrison, the Sucker Punch and Ghost of Yotei developer who was fired after mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk is now claiming to be a victim.

If you recall, Harrison was fired after she first reported Rock Paper Shotgun co-creator and Kotaku writer John Walker’s post. He wrote, “He died doing what he loved: Being a transphobic, racist bigot.”

Harrison then posted her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”

In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

Harrison then appeared to confirm she was fired on September 11th writing, “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger”

Sony, Sucker Punch’s parent company, confirmed Harrison was fired in a statement to Kotaku, “Drew Harrison is no longer an employee of Sucker Punch Productions.”

In an interview with Game File, Sucker Punch studio head Brian Fleming confirmed Harrison was fired for celebrating Kirk’s assassination. He said, “The facts are accurate, Drew’s no longer an employee here. I think we’re aligned as a studio that celebrating or making light of someone’s murder is a deal-breaker for us, and we condemn that, kind of in no uncertain terms. That’s sort of our studio, and that’s kind of where we are.”

After being fired, Harrison claimed to be the victim. She wrote on BlueSky, “As it turns out my joke didn’t make the game do any worse, my firing didn’t make the game do any better, so really the only thing that the harassment campaign succeeded in was sucking all the joy out of my life so I guess that’s a W”

Now, in an interview with Alyssa Mercante at Aftermath, Harrison doubled down on that claim of being a victim despite being the one engaging in the harassment to begin with.

She shared the interview to BlueSky writing, “This is what happened to me. Employers across the board need to be aware of how harassment campaigns work and do better to protect their employees from them. These people should not have a platform to profit off of harassment.”

Within the interview, Harrison revealed a Sony HR employee informed her she was fired for “celebrating and inciting violence.”

“Full disclosure, the joke was not in the best taste,” Harrison added. “But at no point did anyone ask me to delete it. At no point did anyone ask me to apologize — and for the record, I would have. I would have worked with PR to write an apology. It feels like nobody investigated the harassment me and my coworkers were receiving.”

As a point of fact, Harrison made it clear on BlueSky she would make the post again. Remember, she wrote, “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger”

Nevertheless, Harrison continued to paint herself as the victim despite Sony informing her that she was fired for celebrating and inciting violence, “I was fired because of a harassment campaign. It wasn’t the result of a bad joke. And I really don’t want this to happen to anyone else, because I feel like with the state of everything, it will absolutely happen to other people.”

Harrison’s doubling down on being a victim is no surprise. Bishop Fulton Sheen has been warning about this type of behavior, which he describes as false compassion, since the 50s.

In an episode of A Life Is Worth Living, he said, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mug, but to the mugger; not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer.”

He later shared, “There are some judges, some in some of our fine courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion to the mugger, the dope fiend, the throat-slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks, so that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is a false compassion.”

Harrison is clearly attempting to garner this false compassion despite being the one who celebrated and incited violence according to Sony.

