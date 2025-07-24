Firefly Actors Alan Tudyk And Morena Baccarin Defend Joss Whedon In Dueling Interviews Being Asked About A Potential Reunion
Even after massive allegations came out against Joss Whedon in 2021 from pretty much every female star he’d ever worked with, fans still question whether a Firefly reunion will ever occur. Last week, Alan Tudyk fueled the fire on Katie Sackhoff’s podcast, but now Morena Baccarin appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s to settle down any discussion. Both actors quickly glossed over any behavior problems by Joss Whedon, however, rising to his defense.
