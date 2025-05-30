Marvel Studios’ latest theatrical release, Thunderbolts*, has officially flopped at the box office after about a month in theaters.

According to The-Numbers, the film has grossed $177 million domestically and added another $182.8 million internationally for a global gross of $359.9 million.

As of writing the film missed Box Office Theory Shawn Robbins’ projection by $42 million. He had projected the film would gross $219 million domestically.

Not only is the film likely to miss those domestic projections, but it’s not going to break even. The film has a reported budget of $180 million, which means it needs to gross at least $540 million to break even. That means it needs to somehow find another $180 million and that’s more than what it’s grossed at the domestic box in a month.

READ: Clint Eastwood Criticizes Hollywood For Lack Of Originality, Reveals He's Working On New Film

Box office analyst OMB Reviews noted, “By the end of this weekend, I would image it will be closer to $400 million, but not by much. I think maybe $370 millionish. It’s just slowing down so much to where I don’t think it’s going to have the chance-. It’s definitely not going to break even.”

To that point, the film’s grosses domestically have fallen below $1 million per day. On Wednesday it only grossed $846,834 and it fell even further to $748,039 on Thursday.

“So the realistic situation, unfortunately, for this movie is that it will end as a flop,” OMB Reviews said. “Thunderbolts: $112 million in the red. So it’s not going to be able to make that up.”

What do you make of Thunderbolts* box office grosses?

NEXT: Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files May Be Getting A Second Chance At Television Adaptation After Previous Show's Quick Cancellation