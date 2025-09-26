Over 100 former ABC News employees shared new demands for The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger after he reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In an open letter the former employees first thanks Iger for reinstating Kimmel, “We want to acknowledge and commend your decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s show. It was the right call and an important statement that political intimidation should not dictate ABC’s programming. This action reflects the values that have long defined The Walt Disney Company.”

However, they then listed off additional demands they have for Iger and Disney writing, “Disney has both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead by standing firmly against capitulation and in defense of democratic values. Your legacy includes a reputation as a staunch defender of the essential role of journalism in a healthy democracy.”

Their demands include:

Publicly and unequivocally defending ABC journalists against political attacks.

Aggressively pushing back against government efforts to undermine the First Amendment.

Making clear that ABC News—and Disney—will not be silenced or intimidated by political pressure.

They then crouched their demands behind the First Amendment saying, “The First Amendment is not negotiable. ABC’s credibility and Disney’s reputation depend on unwavering leadership in its defense. At this critical moment, you have the chance to set a powerful example by standing up for the principles that define both our democracy and The Walt Disney Company.”

Of note, they do not provide any examples of the government undermining the First Amendment, political attacks against ABC journalists, nor ABC News and Disney being intimidated by political pressure. The only thing it mentions is the $16 million settlement the company agreed to after it was personally sued for defamation by Donald Trump.

Ironically, earlier this week YouTube admitted they did face political pressure from the Biden administration and seemingly acted on it by shutting down channels of individuals that administration wanted shut down.

Furthermore, the $16 million settlement was probably a good deal for Disney given the suit was over ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos lying to the public that Trump was found liable for the rape of writer E. Jean Carrol when the exact opposite was declared.

The settlement clearly stated that ABC News had to “publicly publish” an apology for defaming Trump along with providing $15 million for a Presidential museum and foundation and another $1 million for Trump’s legal fees. The apology was to read, “ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024.”

In fact, ABC News spokeswoman Jeannie Kedas said at the time of the settlement, “We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing.”

