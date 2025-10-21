Marc-Alexis Côté, the former Vice President and Executive Producer for Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft, claims he was pushed out of the company.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Côté was exiting the company after he had been offered a position at Ubisoft’s new subsidiary Vantage Studios, which now houses Assassin’s Creed, but he declined the role.

An email from Vantage Studios co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes obtained by VGC confirmed Côté’s exit, “While we are disappointed by his decision, we understand and respect that MAC had his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios’ creation and future.”

“Unfortunately, despite being offered several opportunities to be part of the leadership team shaping our strategic direction, MAC respectfully declined and decided to look to start his next chapter elsewhere.”

An Ubisoft spokesman also informed VGC, “Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft. While we are saddened to see him go, we’re confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build.”

“We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin’s Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors,” the spokesman concluded.

However, Côté posted to LinkedIn, where he said it was not his choice to leave and he stayed at his post until Ubisoft asked him to step aside.

He wrote, “Many of you have expressed surprise that I would choose to leave Assassin’s Creed after so many years, especially given the passion I still hold for it.

The truth is simple: I did not make that choice.”

“Ubisoft decided to transfer the leadership of the Assassin’s Creed franchise to someone closer to its new organizational structure,” he explained. “A different position was mentioned, but it did not carry the same scope, mandate, or continuity with the work I had been entrusted with in recent years.”

“I want to be clear that I hold no resentment. Ubisoft has been my home for all my professional life, and I will always be grateful for the people, the projects, and the belief that together we could create worlds that inspire millions. But I also owe it to my teams, past and present, to say this plainly: I did not walk away. I stayed at my post until Ubisoft asked me to step aside.”

Finally, he concluded, “As someone who grew up inspired by Star Trek (TNG!), in the later years of my career I came to see myself as the captain of the Assassin’s Creed ship, someone who leaves only once every soul on board is safe. And that is exactly what I have done for as long as I could.”

Côté was one of the most outspoken proponents of wokeness at Ubisoft. At a BAFTA event in November 2024, he said, “We’ve consistently introduced protagonists from diverse racial, ethnic, and gender identities. History is inherently diverse and so is Assassin’s Creed and the stories we tell. So to be clear our commitment to inclusivity is grounded in historical authenticity and respect for diverse perspectives not driven by modern agendas.”

In a keynote interview at XDS24, Côté revealed that part of Ubisoft’s mission is indoctrinating players into thinking a certain way. First he shared that the first question that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot always asks is, “What will players learn?”

He then explained why he asks this question, “What I think has driven Yves for 36, 37 years now is this idea that video games can change the world. And you start changing the world by changing people.”

“And if you give them something to think about even while they’re having fun, right, if they can learn something, then you can like change one person you can change the world,” he added.

In an interview with The New York Times he said he wants to beyond the truth when it comes to propagandizing players in his games.

He said, “We want people to be passionate about history. What does that mean? Stay true to well-documented moments and historical figures, but not shying away from having a critical point of view and defying clichés to go beyond what is the accepted truth.”

NEXT: ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ Uses “They” & Their” Pronoun For The Companion Tri