Dylan Mulvaney, the former Bud Light influencer and trans activist, who sparked a massive boycott against the company is now hawking Versace’s women collection.

If you recall, in 2023 Bud Light hired Mulvaney, who is a man who pretends to be a woman, to sell their beer and had him cut an ad that was posted his Instagram during March Madness. A boycott ensued and Bud Light sales cratered. The Associated Press reported that in the month ending July 22, 2023 sales were down 26% compared to the same period last year. It also noted that “year-over-year sales declines have been in the 25% to 30% range every month since the backlash began.”

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, would eventually reveal that its sales declined by 17.1% in the United States during its third quarter and revenue plummeted 13.5%.

Now, Mulvaney is working to promote Versace to women despite being a man. Mulvaney shared multiple photos of him at a Versace event in New York to promote Vesace’s La Vacanza summer collection. He posted the photos to his Instagram.

As can be seen above, Mulvaney was joined by another transgender activist Aaron Philip who also pretends to be a woman.

