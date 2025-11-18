Former Canadian TV executive Paul Chato blasted the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film for the way it depicted Link and Zelda.

Chato reacted to the main image that depicts Link sitting behind Zelda as she carries a bow looks out over the grassland. He wrote on X, “Huge Zelda fan. They look great but did they have to include an image of Link being subordinated by Zelda? They just can’t get off the crack or I have to get on it.”

Chato is not alone in his criticism. Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz had a similar reaction. In a YouTube upload, he said, “This first image actually kind of gives us a highlight of exactly what we can expect, which is just another kind of girlboss movie that’s not actually really a Zelda movie.”

“Now, the hallmark of Zelda is that Link is actually the protagonist and he’s actually rescuing Princess Zelda,” he added. “They’re trying to change that … because you’re not allowed to have the princess that gets rescued anymore.”

“That’s what I actually expect to come out of this is that we’re going to have Zelda leading Link around in some adventure where she’s just amazing and he’s going to fumble over himself a little bit.”

