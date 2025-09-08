Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
2hEdited

"The audience that our publisher was catering to did not want this game at all." I mean that's one way to put it. "The audience that our publisher was catering to didn't exist at all" would be another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
2h

"programming" huh? Odd choice of words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture