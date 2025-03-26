Former FBI Counter-Terrorism Expert Turned Hollywood Writer Explains How Hollywood Manipulates American Culture
Former FBI counter-terrorism expert Tim Clemente who retired and became a Hollywood writer and actor revealed how Hollywood manipulates American culture.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.