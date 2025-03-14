A new report claims that former James Bond actor Daniel Craig is in talks to join Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll reports that Craig has been issued an offer to join the cast, but it is unclear for what role. He wrote, “Sources stress that it is unknown whether Craig will ultimately come on board, but they do add that he does hold the offer. It is also unknown who he would be playing in the film.”

Craig is not the only actor who has been rumored to be circling Gerwig’s project. A previous rumor from Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman claims that Charli XCX is being eyed to play the White Witch.

Aside from these rumors, it is still unclear what book Gerwig plans to adapt. Actor Jason Isaacs told The Week that the first one would be The Magician’s Nephew.

However, a previous rumor from Kasey Moore at What’s On Netflix claimed it would be The Silver Chair. Moore wrote, “Our sources told us in early 2023 that Gerwig’s first adaptation would be of The Silver Chair.”

Netflix has not made an announcement although Netflix Chairman Scott Stuber did recognize the preeminence of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe telling Variety back in November 2023, “Obviously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them. And so that’s what she’s working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon and they’re trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it.”

As for the order, C. S. Lewis informed 11-year-old Lawrence Krieg that the books should be read in chronological order despite his mother believing they should be read in the order they were published.

Lewis said, “I think I agree with your order for reading the books more than with your mother’s. The series was not planned beforehand as she thinks. When I wrote The Lion I did not know I was going to write any more. Then I wrote P. Caspian as a sequel and still didn’t think there would be any more, and when I had done The Voyage I felt quite sure it would be the last. But I found as I was wrong. So perhaps it does not matter very much in which order anyone read them.”

Lewis’ stepson Douglas Gresham also revealed that Lewis told him that the books should be read in chronological order, “[HarperCollins] asked, ‘What order do you think we ought to do them in?’ And I said, ‘Well … I actually asked Jack himself what order he preferred and thought they should be read in. And he said he thought they should be read in the order of Narnian chronology.’ So I said, ‘Why don’t you go with what Jack himself wanted?’ So, it’s my fault basically—the order of Narnian chronology. And I’m not the least bit ashamed of it.”

Ironically, the official C. S. Lewis website argues the books should be read in the published order.

Aside from these rumors, not much is known about what Gerwig has planned. Producer Amy Pascal did describe it as a “very new take on Narnia” and claimed “It’s all about Rock & Roll” in an interview with Deadline.

Gerwig herself said she was terrified of the project back in 2023 telling Games Radar, “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.”

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she continued. “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

It’s believed that Netflix has plans to make 8 films based on comments by IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond while discussing the exclusive deal he cut with Netflix to get the first film into theaters in Thanksgiving 2026.

What do you make of this rumor that Daniel Craig has been offered a role? What role do you think it is?

