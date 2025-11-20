Former Square Enix executive Jacob Navok, who was the Director of Business for the company, claims “consumers generally do not care” about anti-AI sentiment from the media.

Navok shared his thoughts on X where he wrote, “For all the anti-AI sentiment we’re seeing in various articles, it appears consumers generally do not care.”

“The biggest game of the year, Steal a Brainrot, had 30m concurrents or approximately 80x the ARC Raiders concurrents, and is named after/based on AI slop characters. (All the brainrots are just 3D models of AI slop,)” he elaborated. “Gen Z loves AI slop, does not care. The upcoming generation of gamers are Bane in Dark Knight Rises saying ‘You merely adopted the slop, I was born in it.’”

He also pointed out that studios like Activision and Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios are already embracing AI.

“Tipping point has been reached,” he declared. “I should add that in-game art and voices are merely the tip of the spear. Many studios I know are using AI generation in the concept phase, and many more are using Claude for code.”

“It will be hard to find a non-indie title that isn’t using Claude for code, and ignoring Claude’s AI use because it’s code while focusing purely on art shows that a lot of AI sentiment is being driven by emotion rather than logic,” he concluded.

As another point, the most popular country song in the United States is an AI-generated song “Walk My Walk” by Breaking Rust.

Additionally, Coca-Cola continued to create its Christmas ad with generative AI. The company said in a press release, “Last year we set a global milestone with the world’s first entirely GenAI-created film on broadcast media—a bold leap that broke new ground.”

“This year’s campaign is another proof point in our journey of emerging technology to rethink how we create and scale content,” the release added.

Furthermore, a study published in the PLoS One journal that it is becoming increasingly more difficult to differentiate AI generated voices and real ones. The study stated, “We find that voice clones can sound as real as human voices, making it difficult for listeners to distinguish between them.” In fact, some of the voices were “perceived as more trustworthy.”

Finally, as Novak points out, companies and workers are already incorporating various AI tools into their workflows.

