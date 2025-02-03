Former World Of Warcraft Lead Mark Kern Outlines Plan To Save Warhammer 40K From Games Workshop Woke Activists
2024 marked a bad year for Warhammer 40K fans, with Games Workshop changing the lore and virtue signaling to woke activists. However, former World of Warcraft lead Mark Kern, aka Grummz, believes there is still hope for tabletop gamers and outlines a plan to restore the hobby.
Warhammer 40,000 came to national attention in April when Games Workshop intro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.