Former 'World Of Warcraft' Team Lead Exposes How Violent Leftists Skirt X's Rules Despite Posting Obvious Death Threats
Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz exposed how violent leftists skirt X’s Violent Content policy and rules despite posting outright libel and death threats.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Grummz’s expose comes in the wake of X user …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.