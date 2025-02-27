Former 'X-Men '97' Showrunner Accuses Marvel Studios Of Abusing "Artists And Crew In The Pursuit Of Mediocre Results"
Former X-Men ‘97 showrunner Beau DeMayo accused Marvel Studios of abusing “artists and crew in the pursuit of mediocre results.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
DeMayo’s comments came in the wake of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld calling for Marvel Studios…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.