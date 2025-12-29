Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2h

Hold DeMayo... And give that to me on white bread.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zoro's avatar
Zoro
2h

Advertising indeed. If you aren’t buying what they’re actually selling, they always revert to the bait-and-switch. Everything they say really is intended to deceive you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture