Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
3h

"...sees Peacemaker flap his arms up and down at the beginning of the choreography to make a swastika."

Um, what?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture